Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, March 31, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Moncton, New Brunswick
10:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with dental hygienist students and patients to discuss the importance of high quality and affordable dental care at a local dental college. He will be joined by the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc, and the Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Ginette Petitpas Taylor.
Note for media:
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make a dental care announcement. A media availability will follow. He will be joined by the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc, and the Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Ginette Petitpas Taylor.
Notes for media:
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a health care research institute and meet with health care workers and researchers. He will be joined by the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc, and the Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Ginette Petitpas Taylor.
Note for media:
Dieppe, New Brunswick
3:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with local families, hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Moncton. He will be joined by the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc, and the Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Ginette Petitpas Taylor.
Notes for media:
