Work on Maipalaoa Bridge Project rescheduled for Thursday, March 30

Main, News Posted on Mar 30, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues the following update on the Maipalaoa Bridge project. Due to recent weather conditions, roadwork on Maipalaoa bridge that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, has been rescheduled for the evening of Thursday, March 30.

Eastbound lanes will be closed on Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Manununu Street and Maipalaoa Road, from 8 p.m. on Thursday night, March 30 through 5 a.m., Friday, March 31, for final asphalt concrete paving of bridge approaches at Maipalaoa Bridge. This work will complete Phase Two of the project pending inspections.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed in the westbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic in both directions. TheBus and First responders have been notified and will be detoured around the work zone. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

Phase Three is anticipated to begin by April 2023 and will require a single lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction to finish the mauka portion of the bridge. The anticipated completion date for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project has been postponed to November 2023, due to unanticipated construction delays, totaling 23 unworkable days, including the cancelation on Tuesday, March 28.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather-permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

###