The U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Justice convened the second meeting of the Countering Transnational Terrorism Forum (CTTF) at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Budapest, Hungary March 28-29.

The CTTF was established in 2019 as a global forum to improve international awareness and coordination on Iran’s terrorist and other illicit activities. Governments and organizations from around the world, including from the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, participated in this session.

Participants discussed how Iran continues to engage in brazen terrorist plotting across the globe, including through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Qods Force, and how Iran continues to use a variety of mechanisms to evade international terrorism sanctions. CTTF participants noted that Iran’s behavior is destabilizing in the Middle East and beyond and agreed that its illicit activity is undermining the integrity of the international financial system and legal norms.

Officials at the meeting also shared perspectives on how criminal justice and financial tools can be most effectively used to identify and disrupt Iranian-linked plots and illicit schemes.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Treasury, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the National Counterterrorism Center also participated in this meeting.