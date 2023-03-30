Hispanic-Serving Institutions Across the Nation Total 572

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has released an analysis of the 2021-22 Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) enrollment data, which shows an increase in the number of Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and continued growth in Hispanic student enrollment at colleges and universities.



In 2021-22, there were 572 institutions that met the definition of an HSI compared to 559 in 2020-21. This rise represents an increase in the enrollment and concentration of Hispanic students in colleges and universities around the country after a decrease seen during the previous year that reported data during the pandemic.

HSIs are defined as having 25% or more undergraduate Hispanic student full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment. In 2021-22, HSIs enrolled 65.6% of all Hispanic undergraduates and 30.5% of all undergraduate students in nonprofit postsecondary education.

The number of Emerging HSIs—colleges approaching the 25% Hispanic student enrollment threshold, showed growth to be 400 in 2021-22, compared to 393 in 2020-21.

“It is encouraging to see the enrollment at Hispanic-Serving Institutions return to numbers prior to the pandemic,” said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. “HSIs and Hispanic students were not prepared for the pandemic and those circumstances were reflected in the decrease of the number in HSIs previously reported. HSIs are critical to developing a diverse competitive 21st century workforce. We hope Congress will address the underfunding of these vital institutions to ensure that funding is commensurate with the number of students they serve.”

Important facts about HSIs to note:

HSIs enroll 5 million students and two-thirds of all Hispanic undergraduates.

HSIs enroll 31.2% of Pell recipients.

Of the top 10 colleges and universities ranked by the Social Mobility Index (SMI) in 2022, seven were HSIs.

A majority of HSIs are in urban areas and are concentrated geographically, with 80% (455) of these institutions located in six states and one territory: California (170), Florida (32), Illinois (31), New Mexico (24), New York (37), Texas (102) and Puerto Rico (59).

California and Texas account for nearly 50 percent of all HSIs.

HSIs and Emerging HSIs are present in all but 8 states.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C and Sacramento, California. HACU will celebrate National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week, September 11-17, 2023.