Wrestlemania 39 Weekend Brings Out Celebrities With Big Hearts
Hollywood A-listers give back on Wrestlemania 39 weekend.LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wrestlemania 39 is by far the biggest event of the year for WWE and their fans. This is also when Hollywood A-listers reach into their pocketbooks and give back to the less fortunate. Actor and former con man Steve Comisar just gave a father and son VIP ringside seats to the TV taping of WWE SmackDown tonight at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Included in the pricey VIP package is ringside seats to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and a meet and greet with the wrestlers. Iconic WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is just one of the Superstars to be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame. The festivities will air live tonight, March 31, 2023, on your local television station beginning at 8:00 P.M. with WWE SmackDown and followed by the 2023 WWE induction ceremonies.
Actor and reformed con artist Steve Comisar put his money where his mouth is proving that actions speak louder than words. To date he has kept all of his promises regarding making amends for his unlawful conduct that landed him in federal prison and put his once promising acting career on hold. Now a free man since 2017 Comisar is taking a break from acting and focusing on giving back. So far he’s doing an admirable job.
Kristine Kelly is another celebrity who has dedicated her life to giving back. She is a legendary animal rights activist, a longtime actress, and the bestselling author of her memoir, Fame to Fur, which is flying off the bookshelves. The Kris Kelly Foundation is dedicated to end animal suffering and to find homes for neglected dogs and cats. Kelly and Comisar have teamed up in their efforts of giving back.
Last month Comisar gave a needy family of four second row VIP tickets to The Lion King at the Pantages theater in Hollywood. Besides the expensive tickets to the sold out performance the family received a bag full of Disney swag and a meet and greet with the cast members. After the show the happy family was shedding tears of joy and gratitude for Comisar who gave them a magical night they will never forget.
Comisar is the only famous con man who is also a Hollywood actor. Comisar started acting in his early teens appearing in many television shows, movies, and commercials. Getting bored he used his acting skills to scam wealthy investors out of almost 80 million dollars. He quickly spent all of his booty on fast cars, faster women, and high stakes gambling.
After getting arrested, convicted, and sent to Club-Fed Comisar wrote the bestselling book, America’s Guide to Fraud Prevention, which is the gold standard of the fraud prevention industry. He starred in the highly rated CBS prime time television special, In the Mind of Con Artists, watched by ten million viewers. Then he starred in the award winning documentary, Making Crime Pay, which is now used to train law enforcement personnel.
Comisar then became the on-camera fraud expert on ABC’s hit daytime talk show, The View, and the longest running news magazine program, Dateline NBC. Between fraud prevention gigs Comisar did a few acting jobs such as booking the co-starring role in the action-adventure movie, Tough Luck, starring Norman Reedus and Armand Assante. Tough Luck Rebooted, the long awaited sequel to the original goes into pre-production in early 2024. Comisar will reprise his role as Stan.
Comisar was released from prison in 2017 and hopes to spend the rest of his life giving back and helping underprivileged people in the Los Angeles area where he grew up. His plans include continuing on the television talk show circuit giving valuable fraud prevention advice. Some of Comisar’s guest appearances can be seen on his YouTube channel. Between acting, fraud prevention, and helping the needy, Comisar’s plate is full and everyone in Hollywood can’t wait to see what he’s going to come up with next.
So if you’re looking for Steve Comisar or Kristine Kelly they are very easy to find. They will be continuing their efforts to giving back and making the lives of people and animals easier. Stay tuned for more updates on the charitable and philanthropic efforts of Steve Comisar and Kristine Kelly. And while you’re at it, watch WWE SmackDown tonight for free and Wrestlemania 39, which is available the following evening on Pay Per View. This year Wrestlemania is a two night spectacular event April 1, and April 2. Both Kris Kelly and Steve Comisar have said, “Reach for the stars and have no regrets.”
By: Samantha Moore, Celebrity Newswire
Kris Kelly Foundation: https://kriskelly.org
Steve Comisar website: https://stevecomisar.com
