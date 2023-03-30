Metro-Flow Plumbing Launches Collaboration with Forney ISD Career & Tech Ed Program

RJ Romero from Metro-Flow Plumbing with students RJ Romero and Daryl Miller with Forney ISD student Forney ISD Students and Metro-Flow Plumbing

Metro-Flow will provide hands-on experience to students and will equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a high-demand plumbing career.

Our students were able to talk directly to Metro-Flow Plumbing technicians. Their time in the classroom has since generated an interest in a field of work our students had not previously considered.” — Shelbie Prado, Career & Tech Ed Coordinator at Forney ISD

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro-Flow Plumbing is thrilled to share its exciting collaboration with the Forney Independent School District Career & Technology Education programs. This innovative collaboration will enable high school students to receive invaluable hands-on training and experience in the plumbing industry. By working alongside seasoned professionals, students will acquire crucial skills and knowledge that will equip them for lucrative and in-demand careers. Metro-Flow Plumbing is honored to play a pivotal role in empowering the next generation of skilled tradespeople and helping to build a brighter future for our community.

Forney ISD's Career & Tech Ed programs are designed to provide students with a unique and focused experience that prepares them for their future careers. Through collaborations with local businesses, like the one with Metro-Flow Plumbing - as well as with colleges, parents, and the community, students are given the opportunity to earn industry certifications, college credit, and even an associate degree.

As part of the collaboration, Metro-Flow Plumbing visited Forney High School and North Forney High School in mid-March 2023, where students had the opportunity to speak to former Forney ISD students that now enjoy successful plumbing careers at Metro-Flow Plumbing. They discussed what a day in the life of a plumber at Metro-Flow Plumbing is like - as well as got the opportunity to see the inside of a plumbing truck and all the technology that the plumbing industry now offers its community.

"We are proud of our collaboration with Forney ISD and thrilled to participate in their career fair program," said Denise Romero, VP of Operations at Metro-Flow Plumbing. "As a local business, we understand the importance of supporting our community and investing in the next generation of workers by providing them with the opportunity to gain real-world experience and learn from industry professionals."

"Plumbing is a trade that has been around for centuries and is still in high demand today," said Rick Romero, Founder and Master Plumber at Metro-Flow Plumbing. "We encourage anyone who is interested in pursuing a career in plumbing to contact us today at daryl@metroflowplumbing.com. A career in plumbing can provide you with the potential to earn a six-figure salary while working a job that will keep you focused and entertained day-in-and-day-out."

According to the Texas law called House Bill 5, students no longer have to graduate with just a high school diploma. They can also earn a high school endorsement, which is a formal acknowledgement that a student has completed a rigorous program of studies.

"Exposure to careers in skilled trades is so important for our students. So often these careers are overlooked because they aren't flashy or TikTok worthy, but what they don't realize is how careers in the skilled trades can provide a wonderful life for them and their future families. Metro-Flow Plumbing took the time to plan an engaging lesson and anticipate some of the questions or hesitations students might have. Our students were able to talk directly to field technicians and see/touch the tools these professionals use on a daily basis. Their time in the classroom has since generated a new interest in a field of work our students had not previously considered, which is why community collaborations such as this are critical for our future work force and the success of students after high school! The Forney ISD Future Ready Department cannot wait to see where this collaboration takes us in the future!" Shelbie Prado, Career & Tech Ed Coordinator at Forney ISD.

Through this collaboration, Metro-Flow Plumbing hopes to inspire the next generation of plumbers and tradespeople. Students who participate in Forney ISD's Career & Tech Ed programs will have the opportunity to learn about the various careers available in the trade industries.

To learn more about Metro-Flow Plumbing, please visit their website at www.metroflowplumbing.com. You may also follow them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/metroflowplumbing for the latest news , updates, and preventative plumbing tips

For more information about the Forney ISD's Career & Tech Ed programs, please contact Shelbie Prado at srprado@forneyisd.net.

ABOUT METRO-FLOW PLUMBING (MFP)

Metro-Flow Plumbing was founded in 1989 under three core principles: to provide the best plumbing service, outstanding customer service, and to always be honest with its customers. These principles have kept Metro-Flow Plumbing in business for over 30-years. Rick Romero, Founder and Master Plumber at Metro-Flow Plumbing, as well as the trained technicians at Metro-Flow Plumbing, take great pride in the work they provide to their customers in Dallas and surrounding cities. Metro-Flow Plumbing offers a 100% service guarantee to all their customers.

Website: www.metroflowplumbing.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/metroflowplumbing

Headquarters: 3730 Dilido Rd. Suite #422 Dallas, TX