Explore Online Programs at St. Petersburg College

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online instruction has paved the way for so many students to make time for a degree while working and caring for their families. St. Petersburg College (SPC) has been offering online courses for almost 30 years and has consistently been recognized for its online programs by U.S. News and World Report. Most recently, SPC was ranked first in the Tampa Bay region in three categories: Best Online Bachelor's, Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans and Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs.

SPC is offering an opportunity for those interested in pursuing an online degree to learn about the programs the college offers, find ways to pay for college, and navigate the application and registration process. From April 18-20, the Explore SPC event will cover those topics, one on each day, in a virtual setting. Anyone who attends one or more of the events can apply and have the $40 college application fee waived.

Since SPC offered its first online degree program in the 1990s, its virtual offerings have grown to more than 80 programs and 800+ courses offered completely online. Vicki Westergard, SPC's Executive Director of Instructional Design and Development, said that the longevity of the program has provided the time to dial in these programs and perfect the platform.

"We've figured out what works and have had so much support and encouragement to get tools and software and other things that make classes engaging," she said. "We're even working with augmented and virtual reality now, to help students be immersed in a topic."

Westergard credits SPC's instructors for cultivating the college's online programs and courses, refining them to ensure that they are effective and relevant.

"They give a lot of support and communication," she said. "They make sure that there are plenty of real-life applications to accompany what students are learning online. Our faculty are so creative in finding ways for students to engage in their work, outside of reading and quizzes. They're about making it fun."

Ultimately, the proof of SPC's online programs' success lies in its graduates.

"It's high-quality instruction and it shows, because our students are successful and go off and find great jobs," Westergard said.

Learn more at spc.edu/exploreSPC2023.

