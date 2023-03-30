AHF Condemns Dangerous Texas Decision

In response to today's decision by U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas to strike down the Affordable Care Act provision requiring employers to cover a range of vital services – including cancer screenings and access to preventive HIV treatments – AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) released the following statement:

"Stripping away access to preventive care will hurt tens of millions of Americans. These services are essential, and eliminating them will have dangerous consequences," said Michael Weinstein, AHF founder and president. "While we expect this unconstitutional ruling ultimately will fail, the decision creates uncertainty and is a threat to public health."

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides cutting-edge medical care and services to more than 1.7 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our Ahfter Hours podcast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005798/en/