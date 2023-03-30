Attend the Instant Payments & Fraud Management Summit

We are excited to invite you to an international fintech event by Kinfos Events - The Instant Payments and Fraud Management Summit.

The event will be held on April 20, in Frankfurt.

Instant Payments Summit is the longest running conference dedicated to rise of Instant Payments in Europe.

Since 2017 it has been successfully held in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Online and Sweden. The seventh annual will be back in Frankfurt.

This is the only conference in Europe which brings together top 3 instant payments schemes – ECB’s TIPS, EPC’s SCT Inst and EBA Clearing’s RT1 at a common stage and is giving momentum to the instant-payments implementation.

Don’t miss this uniquely positioned conference. Come and engage at this unique show.