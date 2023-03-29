Crime down 13 per cent in the first quarter

VIETNAM, March 29 - HÀ NỘI — Crimes decreased by more than 13 per cent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the last three months of 2022.

The data was revealed at a conference held on Tuesday morning by the Ministry of Public Security.

It aims to review the police force’s work in the first quarter of this year and point out tasks for the next three months of 2023.

A report, presented by Colonel Đặng Hồng Đức, Chief of the ministry’s Office, showed that in the first quarter of this year, the police force discovered 8,901 violations of social order and arrested 20,298 suspects; detected 708 criminals related to corruption, 10,889 drug-related criminals, seized 177kg of heroin, over 1.1 tonnes of synthetic drugs and 419,000 synthetic drug tablets.

The handling of traffic violations related to drunk driving has been applauded by the public, gradually forming the habit of "do not drive after you drink alcohol”.

The number of traffic accidents also decreased on all three criteria compared to the same period last year, he added.

Notably, the ministry focused on consulting with the leaders of the Party and State on many policies and solutions on foreign affairs and counter-measures to ensure national security; remove difficulties and obstacles in mechanisms and policies, actively contribute to promoting economic and social development, and enhancing Việt Nam's position in the international arena, he said.

The ministry also organised many high-level cooperation and foreign affairs activities inside and outside the region to strengthen international relations; and arranged activities to build the image of the brave and humane Vietnamese People's Public Security force in the hearts of the people and international friends, he said.

The biggest event was the ministry sending a delegation of 24 police officers to participate in rescue operations in Turkey, which was recognised and highly appreciated by the international community, he said.

Speaking at the conference, Minister Tô Lâm acknowledged the achievements that the force had gained.

Major tasks for the second quarter

Lâm ordered the police force to focus on ensuring security and order at the Party Central Committee's plenums; National Assembly’s sessions, on the occasion of the holiday commemorating the Hùng Kings, the Reunification Day on April 30 and the International Workers' Day on May 1.

He also told the police force to actively grasp the situation and fight against and prevent plots and activities of hostile forces.

The police force has to continue promoting solutions to prevent and reduce the number of criminal cases; speed up the investigation of cases under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption; promptly detect loopholes and shortcomings in economic management policies and propose solutions to overcome, he said.

He also said it would be necessary to replicate models in fire prevention and fighting and urge localities to build a model of households living in a residential group to help each other in fire prevention.

The police force must continue to strictly control violations related to drunk driving and curb the situation of overloaded vehicles. — VNS