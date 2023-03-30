President Thưởng praises capital's work in national defence

VIETNAM, March 30 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng on Wednesday praised Hà Nội’s efforts over the past decade in national defence, Party building and maintaining public security.

Speaking at the conference on defence strategies to defend the fatherland held by the Hà Nội Party Committee, President Thưởng said that the capital city had successfully cooperated with the whole political system for national unity in building national defence and the people's security.

Hà Nội has closely combined economic growth and social justice, ensuring social security, taking care of the people's material and spiritual life, especially for the poor, and enhancing external activities.

President Thưởng emphasised that Hà Nội had actively implemented Resolution 8 of the 11th tenure Party Central Committee in the past ten years with remarkable results and progress.

The city has maintained stable security, markedly reducing serious crimes.

It ensured absolute safety for important political events of the Party and State, contributing to comprehensive socio-economic and political improvement.

Emphasising that Hà Nội is the heart of the whole country, where the Central Party’s and State agencies’ headquarters are located, the President assessed that Hà Nội had an important strategic position, directly affecting national construction and defence.

He suggested the Hà Nội Party Committee concretise and strictly implement the view of: "Economy is the focus; Party building is the key work; cultural development is the spiritual foundation; ensuring national defence and security is important and regular duty.”

The President called on the capital to raise awareness among officials, Party members and people about building and protecting the country and the capital.

The city must combine socio-economic development with ensuring the Party's ideology and internal politics.

He asked Hà Nội to maintain political security, social order and safety, and proactively detect and prevent all kinds of crimes.

It should also closely coordinate with ministries and central government departments to promote the synergy of the political system and the people in building the all-people national defence.

He requires the capital city to closely combine national defence and security with the economy, culture, society and foreign affairs and pay attention to economic security.

Economic, cultural and social development must synchronous, he said.

The President asked Hà Nội to implement well policies of caring for people with meritorious services to the nation and build and develop the capital's human culture commensurate with the cultural tradition of Thăng Long-Hà Nội.

Hà Nội should improve the work of building the Party and the political system, stepping up the fight against corruption, and promoting external activities, including defence and security diplomacy and people's diplomacy.

Politburo member and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng, on behalf of the municipal Party Committee and people, welcomed the President’s direction.

He said the capital city is determined to promote the achieved results, uphold the will, take a pioneering role, and implement the national defence strategy more effectively. — VNS