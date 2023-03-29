Vietnamese, Chinese foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, maritime issues

VIETNAM, March 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held online talks with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday, during which they agreed to intensify all-level exchanges.

Both foreign ministers spoke highly of the fruitful development of the relations between the two Parties and countries over the past time, especially after the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng from October 30 to November 1, 2022.

They shared the view that the success of Trọng’s visit has given a boost to the traditional friendship between the two Parties as well as the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Minister Sơn congratulated the Chinese side on the success of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and affirmed that Việt Nam treasures the friendly neighbourliness and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, which is the strategic selection and top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification.

An important task for the two foreign ministries lies with urging agencies and sectors to concretise common perceptions of leaders of the two Parties and countries, he emphasised.

For his part, Qin stressed that China attaches importance to the relationship with Việt Nam and regards it an important priority in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy.

The two ministers agreed to increase all-level exchanges on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership (2008-2023) in order to consolidate bilateral political trust.

They will also work to boost and raise the efficiency of mutually beneficial cooperation in economy, trade and investment, and coordinate to effectively roll out the projects using Chinese assistance.

Sơn suggested the two sides take practical measures to foster the trade ties in a balanced and sustainable manner, join hands to address obstacle to some projects, promote links via road, rail, sea and air routes, soon restore effective and sustainable tourism cooperation, and enhance exchange and cooperation between the two foreign ministries.

Qin also noted his hope for expanded and deepened cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, education and tourism, and tightened coordination at regional and international forums.

Regarding maritime issues, the two sides consented to continue implementing agreements and common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Party and countries seriously, and working together to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Sơn said the two sides should respect international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, for development in each nation, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large. — VNS