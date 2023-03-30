Defence Minister meets with RoK Prime Minister in Seoul

VIETNAM, March 30 - SEOUL — Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Han Duck-soo hosted a reception in Seoul on Wednesday for Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang, who is on an official visit to the RoK at an invitation of his Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup.

Han said the visit holds special significance as the two countries just upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last December.

He stressed that his country considers Việt Nam one of its most important partners in the region and hopes to expand bilateral relations in diplomacy and economics while continuing to strengthen defence ties, particularly in the defence industry.

He also proposed the Vietnamese Government support the RoK in hosting the Busan Expo 2030.

For his part, General Giang said that Việt Nam always treasures its all-around cooperation with the RoK.

Informing the host of the outcomes of his talks with his Korean counterpart, Giang said that the two sides had agreed on measures to step up further defence cooperation to be commensurate with the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Vietnamese minister expressed his hope that the Government and relevant agencies of the RoK will help Việt Nam address post-war consequences.

He also said he hopes PM Han will continue to support the two defence ministries’ substantive and effective collaboration.

During his stay in the East Asian nation, General Giang also visited the Hanwha Group.

Earlier, he held talks with RoK counterpart Lee Jong-sup where the two discussed the growing bilateral cooperation in areas like the defence industry, maritime security, and mutual consultation at regional and global forums. — VNS