Former Đồng Nai Party Standing Committees given warnings for violations

VIETNAM, March 30 - HÀ NỘI — The Party Standing Committees of Đồng Nai Province for the 2010-15 and 2015-20 tenures were given warnings for violations in their work, following a Politburo meeting on Thursday.

After reviewing a report by the Central Inspection Commission, the Politburo found that local committees had violated the principle of democratic centralism, and showed lax leadership alongside a lack of responsibility in management and supervision.

This led to the wrongdoings of several Party officials in the provincial People’s Committee, and other organisations and individuals in financial management, land use, investment and bidding.

The violations resulted in serious consequences and damage, risking a significant amount of the State budget, as well as causing frustration among the community and diminishing the reputation of the local government and Party committee, according to the disciplinary decision. — VNS