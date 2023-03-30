Submit Release
Prime Minister to attend the Summit of the International Mekong River Commission

VIETNAM, March 30 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will attend the 4th International Mekong River Commission Summit in Vientiane, Laos, on April 5, 2023, at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. VNS

