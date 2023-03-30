DAVID MOON: WHEN SCIENCE MEETS THE BIBLE

Author David D. Moon presents coherent explanations and scientific facts pertaining to the flood of Noah and the extensive element transmutations
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball is a book that invites readers with a profound interest in physical science and knowledge of the bible, specifically the Genesis chapter. Moon proposes that the extensive element transmutations came about from intense hydrodynamics during the flood of Noah.
The book’s author, David D. Moon, is the inventor of a cold fusion energy device called the Nucleovoltaic Cell, a stunning device that is built to convert the release of nuclear fusion energy directly to electricity. It shows that Moon is highly knowledgeable in physical science, as he has been a former science teacher for several years. Moon dives into the study of the ages of fossils, rocks, and minerals and the ages of geologic strata in the Geologic Column, which are researched and deduced by paleontologists and geologists.
Dr. Martin Fleischmann and Dr. Stanley Pons, researchers at the University of Utah, discovered cold fusion by the fusion of hydrogen to make helium and energy inside metal electrodes at room temperature in 1989. This all connects to Moon’s probability of the connection during the flood of Noah and the interfering nuclear changes. Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball is an interesting read and sparks curiosity for avid readers, scientists, and Christians.
David Moon is a former high school teacher who taught physical sciences in Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, and Minnesota. Moon graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Science Education from Mankato State College. Moon now resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
