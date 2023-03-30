Submit Release
RenaissanceRe Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR (the "Company" or "RenaissanceRe") will conduct an investment community conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, as well as the Company's outlook. RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of market on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at www.renre.com. An archive of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on May 3, 2023, through midnight ET on May 10, 2023.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

