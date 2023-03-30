P3 Health Partners Announces Date Change for Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call

Management to host investor call and webcast on March 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET

P3 Health Partners Inc. ("P3" or the "Company") PIII, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, announced that it will now release results for fourth-quarter 2022 and full-year ended December 31, 2022 on Friday, March 31, 2023 before the market open. In connection with this release, management will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to provide a corporate and financial update. The call details are below:

Title & Webcast P3 Health Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date & Time March 31, 2023, 8:30 AM Eastern Time Conference Call Details Toll-Free 1-877-270-2148 (US) International 1-412-902-6510 Ask to be joined into the P3 Health Partners call The conference call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Investor page of the P3 website (ir.p3hp.org). The Company's press release will be available on the Investor page of P3's website in advance of the conference call. An archived recording of the webcast will be available at ir.p3hp.org for 90 days following the conference call.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,800 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 15 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient's care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.

