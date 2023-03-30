authID Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Recently appointed executive leadership and Board of Directors set to help Company advance its next stage of market growth.



DENVER, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® AUID a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions today reported financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

"I am excited about the strength of authID's digital identity technology. It delivers the enhanced, non-repudiable authentication needed to protect both workforce and consumer applications against identity fraud and cyberattacks associated with compromised passwords," said CEO Rhon Daguro. "In 2022, our stellar development team delivered our Verified 3.0 platform, secured a perfect score in testing for ISO Level 2 Biometric Presentation Attack Detection, achieved ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management Systems, and received certification of our FIDO2 passwordless solution by the FIDO Alliance."

"The authID leadership team is focused on achieving market momentum in 2023 by delivering the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today's rapidly expanding digital ecosystem," concluded Daguro.

Financial Results for the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2022

The following highlights comprise results from continuing operations and reflect the Company's 2022 exit of non-core businesses in South Africa and Colombia. These businesses are classified in authID's financial statements as discontinued operations and assets held for sale.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, Verified software license revenue increased year over year. Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $0.5 million, of which $0.2 million comprised Verified software license revenue. This compared with total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of $0.6 million, of which $0.1 million was from Verified software license sales.

Loss for the twelve-month period in 2022, totaled $23.7 million, of which non-cash charges were $12.0 million. This compared with a net loss of $16.7 million, of which $8.0 million were non-cash charges, for the comparable period in 2021. Expenses for 2022 rose from a year ago as the company accelerated its investment in staff, technology, and sales and marketing, starting in the second half of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $0.97, compared with $0.78 per share for the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $11.4 million, compared with $8.1 million for the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31 2022 were $3.2 million.

Subsequent to year end, the Company secured additional financing of up to $3.6 million before fees, and expenses under a facility agreement with Stephen J. Garchik. Additional details of the financing round can be found in the press release and Current Report on Form 8-K filed March 10, 2023.

Please refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).

Operational Highlights for 2022

TABLE 1

Reconciliation of Net Loss From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Loss from continuing operations $ (23,675,310 ) $ (16,711,493 ) Addback: Interest expense 1,359,954 586,850 Other expense (income) 37,221 (651 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - (971,522 ) Severance cost 150,000 305,000 Depreciation and amortization 749,900 1,157,773 Impairment losses 1,101,867 831,075 Taxes 7,670 10,746 Stock compensation 8,870,168 6,702,797 Adjusted EBITDA continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ (11,398,530 ) $ (8,089,425 )

The company defines Booked Annual Recurring Revenue or BARR, as the amount of annual recurring revenue represented by either (a) the minimum amounts payable under contracted orders for our Verified products booked by customers with authID, or (b) the estimated amounts of annual recurring revenue, we believe will be earned under such contracted orders. The BARR in the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately $26,000, bringing the cumulative BARR through December 31, 2022 to $228,000.

The company defines Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR, as the amount of recurring revenue derived from sales of our Verified products during the last month of the relevant period (in this case December 2022) as determined in accordance with GAAP, multiplied by 12. The amount of ARR as of December 31, 2022 was approximately $184,000.

BARR may be distinguished from ARR, as BARR does not take into account the time to implement any contract for Verified, nor for any ramp in adoption, or seasonality of usage of the Verified products. BARR and ARR have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

BARR & ARR should not be considered as predictors of future revenues but only as indicators of the direction in which revenues may be trending. Actual revenue results in the future as determined in accordance with GAAP may be significantly different to the amounts indicated as BARR or ARR at any time.

BARR and ARR are to be considered "forward looking statements" and subject to the same risks, as other such statements (see note on "Forward Looking Statements" above).

BARR & ARR only include revenues from sale of our Verified products and not other revenues.

BARR & ARR do not include amounts we consider as non-recurring revenues (for example one-off implementation fees).

AUTHID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Verified software license $ 156,646 $ 64,799 Legacy authentication services 370,769 548,717 Total revenues, net 527,415 613,516 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 14,676,938 12,831,786 Research and development 6,269,175 2,878,952 Depreciation and amortization 749,900 1,157,773 Impairment losses 1,101,867 831,075 Total operating expenses 22,797,880 17,699,586 Loss from continuing operations (22,270,465 ) (17,086,070 ) Other (Expense) Income Interest expense, net (1,359,954 ) (586,850 ) Other (expense) income, net (37,221 ) 651 Gain on extinguishment of debt - 971,522 Other (expense) income, net (1,397,175 ) 385,323 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (23,667,640 ) (16,700,747 ) Income tax expense (7,670 ) (10,746 ) Loss from continuing operations (23,675,310 ) (16,711,493 ) Loss from discontinued operations (366,663 ) (954,295 ) Loss from sale of a discontinued operation (188,247 ) - Total loss from discontinued operations (554,910 ) (954,295 ) Net loss $ (24,230,220 ) $ (17,665,788 ) Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.97 ) $ (0.78 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 24,522,912 21,329,281

AUTHID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS