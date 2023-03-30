IIROC Trading Resumption - BIG

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,186 in the last 365 days.
VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Hercules Silver Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: BIG
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 03/31/2023
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
