Rainy Day Fund Nears Its Cap — Now What?

TEXAS, March 30 - An unfamiliar paradox is testing the architects of our state budget. Texas’ savings account is flush with record-setting tax collections while a mounting list of issues require attention. Among them is broadband connectivity for millions.

These important topics are covered in the March issue of Fiscal Notes.

The Texas Legislature must weigh current needs with security for tomorrow as the Economic Stabilization Fund, known as the Rainy Day Fund, is projected to top $27 billion and reach its constitutional limit by fiscal 2025.

The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) is spearheading the state’s efforts to link unserved communities to high-speed internet access. A new broadband plan, availability map, and other resources and initiatives comprise the BDO’s efforts.