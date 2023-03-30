JUDY RENTZ: HEALING FROM WITHIN

Judy Rentz shares her light of healing with readers in her book, Fighting to Survive
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People may feel all the negative thoughts, especially when they are also diagnosed with disease-related pain. On the other hand, to feel alive and to fully experience each moment in this world without regrets is to experience more than just the feeling of suffering.
Judy V. Rentz was diagnosed with disease-related pain and went to several doctors and ended up with the same disappointment in knowing that there was no cure to her suffering. Rentz has suffered six years of hip and leg pain yet her inner self knows that any pain can be healed from within.
To help people like her who are suffering in any way, Judy has authored a book titled, Fighting to Survive to inspire readers and give them a light that any suffering can always be helped if you seek guidance from the Lord. Her path to healing from within will always be a big help to herself and hopes that this book can guide readers across the world to lessen their suffering by starting to think that they are healing from within.
Join Judy Rentz in her path of healing by reading more about Fighting to Survive by purchasing her book on Amazon in Kindle or Paperback.
Also available on Barnes & Noble, GoodReads, Better World Books, and other digital bookstores across the globe!
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
