2023 Color of the Year Impacts Deck Stain Selection

Viva Magenta Deck Staining is a Must Have Service for 2023
Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.”
— Pantone
BLOOMINGDALE, ILLINOIS, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Color of the Year has been announced and it’s sure to have an impact on deck stain selection. Pantone, the global authority on color, has chosen Illuminating, a bright red hue, as the Color of the Year for 2023. The company characterized the choice by saying, "Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative."
Magenta is a cheerful and optimistic color that is sure to bring a bright and vibrant touch to any outdoor space. Whether looking to stain a new deck or refresh an existing one, this rich hue is sure to bring a cheerful and inviting atmosphere to the outdoor living area.
When selecting a deck stain for the outdoor space, it’s important to consider the color of the stain and how it will complement the overall look of a home. To match this year's color, consider a red or a luxurious deep brown. Both are a great option for those looking to add a pop of color to their outdoor living area. It pairs well with a variety of other colors, including grays, purples, and neutrals.
When selecting a deck stain, it’s also important to consider the type of stain needed. For a bright and vibrant look, a semi-transparent stain is a great option. This type of stain will allow the natural wood grain to show through while still providing a hint of color. For a more subtle look, a solid stain is a great choice. This type of stain will provide a more uniform look and will help to protect the wood from the elements.
2023 is certainly the year to reflect on this vibrant new color and have the deck restored. A professional deck staining business will be able to recommend the best type of stain and will offer a range of reds and browns to match. Enjoy the outdoors more by re-staining the deck with a vibrant and fresh color selection.
No matter which type of stain is chosen, magenta is sure to bring a bright and cheerful touch to an outdoor living area. With the 2023 Color of the Year, homeowners can be sure that the deck will be on trend and looking its best.
