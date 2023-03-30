Tomorrow’s Workplace Will Put People First

Leading Manufacturers Will Unveil Human-Centered Design Solutions at the 54th Edition of NeoCon, June 12-14, 2023

Design has always been an essential component of the workplace, but it has become a pivotal factor in the return to work era. As the workforce becomes increasingly mobile, it is crucial to create an amenity-rich office environment that supports and reinforces well-being, creativity and a sense of connection. Thoughtful, user-focused design has the power to not only bring people back, but to bring them back better. As the world's leading show for commercial interiors, NeoCon and its more than 400 best-in-class manufacturers have been on the cutting-edge of this paradigm shift. The 2023 edition of the show, held from June 12-14 at THE MART in Chicago, will showcase product launches and design innovations that prioritize the human experience and elevate our environments, promoting a more balanced, productive, and collaborative workplace as a result.

“We're seeing an accelerated shift towards more comfortable, collaborative workspaces that prioritize the needs of employees,” comments Byron Morton, Vice President & Co-Head of Leasing at THE MART. “The products and people leading the charge are all here at NeoCon––addressing this need head on with a myriad of solutions, including ergonomic and tech-integrated modular and adaptable furniture, enhanced collaborative tools, and solutions that support neurodiversity, biophilia, and well-being.”

Haworth, a longstanding exhibitor at NeoCon, has conducted numerous studies into understanding how humans, facilities, and organizations work effectively. “There are big changes happening in the office landscape,” adds Marta Wassenaar, Head of Haworth’s Workplace and Research Insights team. “We're seeing more collaboration being addressed and also a shift into more hospitality, features that help to soften the office and welcome individuals back.”

As the premier platform for commercial interiors, NeoCon exhibitors are on track to showcase the latest and greatest human-centric products that will make their way into workplaces across the globe. An ideal solution that meets flexible needs and trends, Mute’s OmniRoom is a multifunctional workspace solution that expands the functionality of the future office space. The system offers over 100 ready-to-use room layouts to cover a multitude of functions and spaces. Steelcase’s Ocular table, co-designed and developed by Steelcase and Microsoft, is designed specifically for hybrid collaboration. Its unique curved shape creates a more inclusive and collaborative experience, allowing everyone in the room to see one another and encouraging eye-to-eye contact between in-person and remote colleagues. This June, Stylex will unveil their new high-density stacking chair, Ease Up, which allows employees the ability and flexibility to quickly create impromptu meeting spaces or reconfigure the layout of the room without the need for heavy lifting. For improved well-being in the workplace, a highly ergonomic, electronic, and height-adjustable workstation such as Schiavello’s Krossi empowers natural movement.

For acoustic solutions, Plaid, by Chicago-based company Turf, is an aptly named, flexible criss-cross structure offered in varying layouts, connections, and colors, making it a solution that helps designers and architects turn their visions into reality. To stimulate the senses and bring the outside in, Momentum’s new textile collection Paradiso features three lively patterns that distill natural forms, like cacti and birds of paradise, down to their essential elements. With its modern and bold interpretation of botanical motifs, the collection energizes a room and brings a playful, yet practical, sensibility to commercial settings of all sectors. As office design expands to the outdoors, Room & Board Business Interiors recently launched the modern Drift Outdoor Sectional with commercial grade quick drying outdoor foam and marine-grade frame. Hightower Studio’s new Flote Lounge Collection was inspired by the support, comfort, and ease of relaxing in a simple pool float. With an embracing seat, a contemporary-yet-timeless aesthetic, and inspiring details, Flote brings a sense of relief and lightness to the user.

NeoCon is open to trade, media, C-Suite executives, and other industry-related professionals. To experience these timely workplace solutions up close and in person, head here to register for the show, June 12-14, 2023. Programming registration for keynotes, featured presentations, CEU sessions, and workshops will open on April 3. The NeoCon Programming Hub, the show's digital portal, will return this year, and will host virtual streaming of keynote and featured presentations as well as a full roster of CEU-Accredited programs covering a range of timely industry topics.

