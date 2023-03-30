USA Clinics Group Recognizes National Doctors Day

USA Clinics Group invites its patients to submit their thoughts for a chance to be highlighted on our social media as we celebrate National Doctors Day. USA Vein Clinics offers various minimally invasive treatments for varicose and spider veins including EVLT, Clarivein ®, Varithena treatment and sclerotherapy treatments. USA Fibroid Centers provide a personalized, non-surgical approach for fibroids using an advanced FDA-approved treatment called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE).

Social Media Campaign Highlights Patients' Testimonials

Leaving a special comment, personal video or even a quick note is a wonderful way to show your appreciation for our doctors, their team and our clinics.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Clinics Group.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Clinics Group, a national network of minimally invasive clinics, is paying tribute to its physicians for their service, skills and compassion by asking their patients to “Thank A Doctor” on its social media platforms.

“Our commitment to providing personalized and top health care is just as strong as the commitment, quality and integrity of our staff,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Clinics Group. “Our team of experienced medical professionals strives to maintain the highest excellence in patient care. We provide exceptional patient care through our doctors' experience, dedication, and compassion.”

USA Clinics Group invites its patients to submit their thoughts for a chance to be highlighted on our social media while we celebrate National Doctors Day.

A brief testimonial form is available on the USA Vein Clinics Facebook page and website and the USA Fibroid Centers Facebook page and website. Messages can be tagged with HAPPY#NATIONALDOCTORSDAY!

The USA Clinics Group is one of the largest outpatient healthcare clinics in the nation, offering advanced non-invasive treatments in vein, vascular, PAD, fibroid, prostate, hemorrhoids, varicocele male infertility, oncology, spine, total body (Computed Tomography) CT, and screening services. USA Vein Clinics, USA Fibroid Centers, and USA Vascular Centers offer top care at over 168 locations nationwide.

Virtual and in-person appointments are available. For more information, to refer a patient or schedule an appointment, contact the USA Vein Clinics at 888-768-3467, USA Fibroid Centers at 888-615-2555, and USA Vascular Centers at 888-773-2193.

About USA Clinics Group

USA Clinics Group is the parent company of USA Vein Clinics, USA Fibroid Centers, and USA Vascular Centers, with more than 168 accredited clinics in 28 states.

USA Vein Clinics' team of experienced vein physicians offers over seven minimally invasive varicose and spider veins treatments that meet individual patients' needs, including endovenous laser therapy, Clarivein ®, and sclerotherapy treatments.

USA Fibroid Centers provide a non-surgical approach for fibroids using an advanced FDA-approved treatment called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). Performed by the USA Fibroid Centers interventional radiologists, UFE offers a low-risk, outpatient treatment that enables women to quickly resume their everyday activities while preserving fertility–– without surgery.

USA Vascular Centers are dedicated to the minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular specialists help improve our patients’ lives, reducing their symptoms and preventing the progression of PAD without requiring a hospital stay or long recovery time.