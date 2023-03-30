North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market is speculated to be worth US$ 10,812.23 million by 2028

North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-emergency medical transportation market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 6,434.65 million in 2022 to US$ 10,812.23 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028.

The report titled “North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market” has recently been added by Business Market Insights to get a stronger and more effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of the different attributes of the industry, such as trends, policies, and customers operating in different geographies. Research analysts use quantitative as well as qualitative analytical techniques to provide users, business owners, and industry professionals with accurate and actionable data.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• ABC Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, LLC

• MTM, Inc.

• AMR

• Xpress Transportation

• CJ Medical Transportation

• Southeastrans

• ModivCare

• Crothall Healthcare

• Elite Medical Transport

• Acadian Ambulance Service

• GLOBAL RESCUE LLC.

• London Medical Transportation Systems

• FirstGroup plc

North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Segmentation:

• Based on service type, the market is segmented into private pay patient transportation, insurance backed patient transportation, courier services, and other services. The private pay patient transportation segment held 51.56% market share in 2022, amassing US$ 3,317.98 million. It is projected to garner US$ 5,697.14 million by 2028 to expand at 9.4% CAGR during 2022–2028.

• Based on application, the market is segmented into dialysis, routine doctor visits, mental health related appointments, rehabilitation, and others. The mental health related appointments segment held 38.34% market share in 2022, amassing US$ 2,466.86 million. It is projected to garner US$ 4,217.75 million by 2028 to expand at 9.4% CAGR during 2022–2028.

• Based on country, the North America non-emergency medical transportation market has been categorized into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Our regional analysis states that the US captured 94.53% market share in 2022. It was assessed at US$ 6,082.85 million in 2022 and is likely to hit US$ 10,246.73 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The report includes an executive summary, global economic outlook, and overview sections which provide a consistent analysis of the North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market. Additionally, the report in the Market Overview section outlines PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide a thorough analysis of the market. The overview section details Porter's five forces analysis which helps to reveal a possible scenario of the market by disclosing a competitive scenario with respect to the North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market.

The leading players of the North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and useful guide to shaping your business growth.

This research report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the topic. This research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks in the global North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market.

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) is a growing industry due to the increasing demand for transportation services for elderly patients, patients with disabilities, and patients with chronic conditions who require frequent medical appointments or procedures.

The growth of the NEMT industry is driven by several factors:

1. Aging Population: With the aging of the baby boomer generation, there is a growing demand for NEMT services. As people age, they may experience mobility challenges or require assistance getting to medical appointments.

2. Chronic Conditions: Patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, may require frequent medical appointments or procedures. NEMT services provide a reliable means of transportation to ensure these patients receive the care they need.

3. Healthcare Access: Patients in rural or underserved areas may not have access to medical facilities in their local area. NEMT services can provide transportation to these patients to ensure they can access medical care.

4. Government Programs: Medicaid and other government-funded healthcare programs cover NEMT services for eligible patients. As these programs continue to expand, the demand for NEMT services is expected to grow.

Finally, North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides locales, economic conditions, item values, benefits, limits, creations, supplies, requests, market development rates, and numbers, etc. North America Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Industry Report Announces Additional New Task SWOT Examination, Speculation Achievement Investigation and Venture Return Investigation.

