919-707-3753 or joy.goforth@ncagr.gov Spongy moth trapping to continue in Cruso; treatment postponed for 2023 RALEIGH -- The N.C. Department of Agriculture and the USDA Forest Service have decided to increase their trapping efforts for gypsy (spongy) moth (Lymantria dispar) in the proposed Cruso treatment block in 2023 and reevaluate the data for next year due to delays in public notifications. Additionally, the proposed treatment for this highly destructive pest will be postponed for 2023.

Since no treatment is planned for this year, no additional public meetings in Haywood County are planned at this time.

A 2,192-acre area was identified for treatment after trapping found a reproducing population of the spongy moth. In 2019, five male moths were first captured in the area, 11 male moths were captured and in 2020 and in 2021, and the number increased to 22 male moths captured in 2022, signifying the presence of a reproducing population. The block being trapped partially overlays the Shining Rock Wilderness and extends south nearly to the intersection of Heritage Cove Road and U.S. 276, and north to the intersection of Chinquapin Road and Fawn Trail.

“An early detection and rapid response strategy is the best and only defense in keeping the spongy moth from spreading throughout North Carolina,” said Joy Goforth, NCDA&CS plant pest administrator. “We anticipate the spongy moth populations will persist and possibly expand to additional uninfested areas.Increased trapping in the area will help us determine how quickly these pests are spreading. Should this occur, we will proceed with notifying residents and begin the process of eradicating the spongy moth in the summer of 2024.” Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and receive additional information about the spongy moth and the treatment in person or by contacting the Plant Industry office. All residents in the treatment block will receive notification by mail prior to the treatment.Public notices will also be distributed through press releases. This incredibly destructive forest pest feeds on oaks and more than 300 hundred other species of plants, Goforth said. When established, the spongy moth can defoliate entire forests, which weakens trees and can kill them. NCDA&CS has addressed spot introductions of the spongy moth across North Carolina since the 1970s. Trappings and treatments are done in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service and the Gypsy (Spongy) Moth Slow the Spread Foundation, Inc.Questions can be directed to Goforth at joy.goforth@ncagr.gov or 919-707-3753. -30-1