Alarming Recycling Trends Haunt America

CLARENDON HILLS, ILLINOIS, USA, April 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- America is facing an alarming recycling crisis that is having a devastating impact on the environment. Despite the efforts of many individuals and organizations, the amount of recyclable materials being thrown away is still far too high.According to the 2023 report posted on Statista.com , only 32.6 percent of all waste in the United States was recycled or composted in 2017. This is a decrease from the 35.2 percent rate in 2015 and is far below the EPA’s goal of 50 percent. The numbers continue to plummet year by year as well. Statista.com reports, "The recycling rate dropped in 2018 compared to the previous year to just 32.1 percent, with the average American recycling 1.16 pounds of MSW that year."The lack of recycling is having a serious impact on the environment. The materials that are not recycled end up in landfills, where they take up valuable space and release harmful gases into the atmosphere. In addition, the production of new materials from raw materials requires more energy and resources, leading to increased pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.The good news is that there are steps that can be taken to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfills. Individuals can start by reducing their consumption of single-use items and recycling more of their waste. Businesses can also play a role by implementing more sustainable practices and investing in recycling infrastructure.Furthermore homeowners can also do their part. Take the time to donate items when possible and recycle appropriately. Make a point to find a waste management company that takes recycling. Ensure they do more than just drop off a bin and they have a good reputation of consistently picking up recycling. Professional junk haulers make the task as they will haul away all manner of items. Investigate your local junk removal team as smaller businesses often have a stronger dedication to sorting, recycling, and donating items they pick up than national brands.It is clear that the recycling crisis in America is not going away anytime soon. It is up to all of us to take action and reduce our waste in order to protect the environment.

Take a stand against garbage by supporting local junk haulers that recycle.