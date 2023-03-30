Man Who Ran Twitter, Reddit And Telegram Accounts Selling Intimate Photos Hacked from Female Victims’ Accounts Charged with Possession, Distribution and Sale of Child Pornography; Cyberstalking; and Conspiracy to Hack Computers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On March 29, 2023, a grand jury charged Brian Luis Valentín-Ramos with five counts related to the possession, distribution and sale of child pornography; conspiring to illegally obtain information from protected computers; and cyberstalking, all in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1030(a)(2), 2252(a)(4)(B), 2252A(a)(2), 2252A(a)(4)(B), and 2261A(2)(B), announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

According to the Government’s allegations, since at least 2020 through 2023, Valentín-Ramos conspired with others to gain unauthorized access to social media accounts, including SnapChat, of female victims primarily in Puerto Rico. These included victims at the University of Puerto Rico. The conspirators would then steal intimate pictures of the victims from those accounts, which Valentín-Ramos would publicize and sell using Twitter, Reddit and Telegram. Valentín-Ramos would claim that “I sell my content because it was obtained via hacking making it exclusive.”

Valentín-Ramos is further charged with cyberstalking one of his adult victims.

Valentín-Ramos also possessed, distributed, and sold sexually explicit photos of two female minors, including one who was fifteen years old.

U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow of the District of Puerto Rico; and Joseph González, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office made the announcement.

The sale and distribution of child pornography charges carry a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of twenty years. Cyberstalking carries maximum sentence of five years of imprisonment. Possession of child pornography carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The defendant was arrested on Friday, March 24, and ordered detained pending trial due to an adjudication that he is a danger to the community.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeanette Collazo is in charge of the prosecution of the case. FBI Special Agent Christian Nieves of the San Juan Cyber Division is in charge of the investigation.

# # #