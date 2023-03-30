Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Wildfire Resources Across West Texas

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,223 in the last 365 days.
March 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize state firefighting resources to support local officials in preparation for wildfire potential in the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, and West Texas.
“Critical fire resources are being mobilized in the western half of the state to help our local officials respond to dangerous wildfire risks impacting Texas communities,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank all of our firefighters and emergency responders who are working on the frontlines to protect their fellow Texans from these fires. Beginning today through early next week, Texans are urged to regularly monitor fire weather conditions and limit activities that could cause sparks or flames to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property out of harm’s way.”
The Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger beginning today and extending into early next week. Fire risk associated with two forecasted cold fronts will impact areas of the western plains, where the presence of dry, dead grass increases wildfire danger. Fire weather conditions are forecast in the Panhandle, South Plains, and Permian Basin regions today, with the risk of expanding to include Wichita Falls, Abilene, and San Angelo into the weekend. Additionally, TDEM and the Texas Emergency Management Council are monitoring severe weather threats in North Texas today and East Texas tomorrow. Risks include large hail, strong winds, and possible tornadoes.
At the Governor's direction, the following resources have been activated by TDEM:
TDEM has also readied the following state resources for activation as needed:
The Wildland Fire Preparedness Level remains at Preparedness Level 2 due to fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, regional preparedness levels, and fire-suppression resource availability in the state.
Texans are encouraged to limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, make an emergency plan, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible.
Texans can visit texasready.gov for wildfire safety information. For severe weather tips, visit ready.gov/severe-weather.