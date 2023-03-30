Submit Release
DJ Suss One premiers New Single "FLOTUS" by Rich Ruler on NYC's Power 105

This is an image of black background with a hand reaching for a crown

Rich Ruler - "Flotus" cover art

Rich ruler holding microphone performing his viral hit singles

Rich Ruler performing live at Bon Fire ATL.

two of todays biggest hip hop acts

Billboard Charting artist @IamRichRuler & Viral Internet Songstress @TheBellaBlaq

Listen to Rich Ruler on Apple Music

Rich Rulers Pay me in Gold Hoodie available on www.amazon.com/shop/HQ

DJ Suss One premieres Rich Ruler's new single "FLOTUS" on Power 105 , bringing the new track to New York City's airwaves. #newmusic #hiphop

beats are easily accessible nowadays, but online beats lack inspiration. I prefer collaborating with Ghoust because his production always resonates with me and lyrics come to me with no effort”
— Rich Ruler
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Billboard Charting artist Rich Ruler is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Flotus", produced by his childhood friend, and Billboard charting producer Okeem “Ghoust” Palmer. Following the success of his first Billboard Charting single in 2021, Rich Ruler's new song "Flotus" is available to stream everywhere online.

Ghoust was quick to notice Rich's unique voice and knew it needed just the right type of production to make it shine.

Together, the two crafted "Flotus", a dreamy, soulful track that instantly captured the attention of music lovers in over 100 countries.

"Flotus" was recently featured on Power 105 as Dj Suss one's "Featured Presentation". This is a rare and highly coveted honor for an independent artist from NYC, and it speaks to the high quality and unique sound of this talented artist.

Rich Ruler, formerly known as HQ, gained massive popularity after releasing his first EP that went on to garner over a million downloads. He was first recognized in 2021 for “This Side," a track that was included on Tropical Cruises to Jamaica by Rich Ruler & Shatta Wale in collaboration with other musicians. “And since then, his career has continued to soar.

Now with "Flotus", he is set to cement his place as one of the most exciting Hip-Hop artists to emerge from the New York City scene in years.

"Flotus" has already been added to 12 stations nationwide, signaling that it is truly starting to heat up the airwaves.

Rich Ruler's fans will be thrilled to know that they can catch him performing this hit single on April 14 2023 at Bon Fire ATL located at 1070 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

For more information about Rich Ruler and his latest single "Flotus", please visit his website at www.iamrichruler.com or follow him on social media @IamRichRuler

Rich Ruler - Flotus ( produced by Ghoust)

