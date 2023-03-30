Recruiting for Good Seeking Sweet Role Models in Fashion that Love to Help Kids

Are you a sweet role model in the Fashion industry, love to positively impact kids' lives; I am looking to connect with you I run mentoring program www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good designs sweet creative gigs for talented kids who love to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids on the sweet gigs discover their passion for fashion www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for the last three years; and they have a sweet fashion mentoring program for kids.
Love to positively impact kids, I'm looking for Sweet Fashion Designers who are passionate role models...just like me!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good, Kids Design Tomorrow
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. We fund sweet mentoring programs preparing kids for life.
Recruiting for Good launched 'Kids Design Tomorrow;' a one year meaningful mentoring program for kids to discover their passion for fashion. Recruiting for Good designs sweet monthly gigs; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "We have girls on our gigs, who have shown a keen interest in design and fashion. And I am looking to connect with Sweet Fashion Designers who love to be interviewed by girls; so they can learn from experts."
Interested in Being a Sweet Role Model?
1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
2. Kids interview fashion designers take 30 minutes to complete
3. One of our mom mentors will be on a zoom call with fashion designer and kid.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "One sweet short conversation with a talented kid; can change their life for GOOD!"
About
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here