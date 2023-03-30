Preparing for Amazement Ministries Focuses on Church Revitalization and Church Leader Training

GRABILL, IN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Preparing for Amazement Ministries is pleased to announce that they focus on church revitalization and church leader training to help congregations thrive in today’s environment. They recognize that many churches are struggling because they have focused too much on assets and growth. With their church revitalization resources, they are training church leaders to use their position and knowledge to attract new congregants and share the message.
Preparing for Amazement Ministries believes renewal and transformation are critical to a church’s success and longevity.
Through their support services and church leader training, congregations can become a more powerful voice in their communities, sharing the Word of God with individuals who need to hear the vital message of salvation. Many churches lack clarity and purpose, experience high levels of conflict, and notice a plateau or decline in membership. Church revitalization helps a church to find vitality and hope for the future.
Preparing for Amazement Ministries assesses the congregation using various tools and resources to identify the issues.
They build an education plan for church leader training that shows church leaders how to improve and what must be done to get back on track. Their team is available to help congregations and church leaders implement these ideas with resources, tools, and support.
About Preparing for Amazement Ministries: Preparing for Amazement Ministries empowers and equips churches and their leadership teams to create lasting, transitional health within their congregations. Rev. Dr. Marcus J. Carlson started the organization to support churches and other faith-based organizations. They aim to build a global Christian church and revitalize local churches through support and guidance.
Contact
Rev. Dr. Marcus
Preparing for Amazement Ministries
+1 (260) 908-5297
info@amazed15.org