The Dissolution of Political Parties in Burma

We strongly condemn the Burma military regime-controlled Union Election Commission’s decision to abolish 40 political parties, including the National League for Democracy (NLD).

The people voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the NLD and other parties in November 2020 national elections. The military regime’s decision to dissolve the political parties shows its continued contempt for the popular will of Burma’s people and multi-party democracy. The military’s ongoing efforts to stifle political dissent and eradicate civic space are designed to further entrench its own power and interests. This action further demonstrates that the regime’s plans for deeply flawed elections, if held, will not represent the will of Burma’s voters.

The United States calls on the military regime to reverse course, end the use of violence against the people in Burma, free those it has unjustly detained, and respect its obligations under international law. We remain committed to supporting genuine multiparty democracy, peace, and respect for human rights.