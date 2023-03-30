Now called MSP’s, these IT service providers have helped pave the way for companies to focus on their core operations while leaving the critical technology features to outsourced professionals.
According to Mordor Research, the managed services market will grow to $274 billion by 2026, up from $152 billion in 2020.
Our education initiative is to select students new to the technology field and sponsor technical certification courses. This mission is only made possible through the generous gifts made by visitors, clients, and sponsors.
REMOTE WORKING, LIFESTYLE BALANCE, & FLEXIBILITY ARE THE NEW TECH NORMAL...”
— Dave Jooste, President of MSP Association of America
BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Managed Service Provider Association of America Launches, Gains 350+ Members in Under Three Months
The Managed Service Provider Association of America (MSPAA) has officially launched, with a mission to empower MSPs to succeed in the marketplace and provide clients with access to a national database of verified providers.
In its first 12 weeks, the MSPAA has amassed a database of over 350 MSPs, supporting MSPs and enterprises alike by offering a quick and accessible search that matches companies to vetted, local IT vendors.
"We are thrilled to launch the MSPAA and offer a new level of support for MSPs and clients," said founder Dave Jooste, CEO of Cyber Tech Connection. "By streamlining the process of finding verified IT vendors and offering more ways for MSPs to connect with and learn from one another, we hope to make a meaningful impact on the technology industry and beyond."
With the MSPAA, clients no longer have to spend countless hours searching for a skilled team — through a few simple search filters, companies have free and quick access to verified IT vendors, letting in-company staff focus on business-critical tasks to build resilience and profits.
“One of the challenges we’ve seen across industries is a company’s ability to find and retain exceptional IT talent,” continues Jooste. “By working with an MSP, businesses can relinquish some of the burden to find, train, and upskill staff, outsourcing IT support so teams can focus on mission-critical (and sometimes more interesting) work.”
The MSPAA also provides support resources for MSPs: access to national event listings and a community with over 52 thousand email subscribers.
In addition to connecting MSPs and clients, the MSPAA is committed to giving back to communities through its student training program. This program sponsors technical certification courses for students new to the technology field, made possible through generous gifts from visitors, clients, and sponsors.
The MSPAA has also welcomed partners from across a variety of industries, including Insurance, Technology, Travel, Telecommunications, and Healthcare. “Being a part of the MSPAA has significantly driven traffic to Lakeside’s website and LinkedIn page by providing exposure to a wider audience interested in learning about how crucial Cyber Insurance is to a Risk Management portfolio,” says Jake Charen, Commercial Risk Architect at Lakeside Insurance and official MSPAA partner:
Looking ahead, MSPAA is eager to grow its membership base and offer increased opportunities for engagement with partners and sponsors to help both MSPs and companies continue to thrive.
As the demand for skilled IT staff grows in tandem with the complexity of system architectures — and exponential growth in cyber threats, MSPs will continue to play a critical role in bridging the skills gap and ensuring organizations have the IT support they need to succeed. MSPAA is here to strengthen that bridge.
