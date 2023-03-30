Rising Cases of Cancer among Infants to Steer Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Past US$ 5.3 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Fact. MR’s latest report presents a comprehensive assessment of the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market. By using an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies, the report provides insights into key market shaping factors across leading segments including treatment type, distribution channel, and region. It also highlights various strategies employed by key players.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market is currently valued at US$ 2.1 billion. Over the next ten years, global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment demand will soar at 9.7% CAGR. By 2033, total market valuation is set to reach US$ 5.3 billion.



Rising prevalence of neuroblastoma in children worldwide is a prominent factor driving the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market.

In recent years, there has been a sharp rise in cases of pediatric neuroblastoma. For instance, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), neuroblastoma alone affects around 700 to 800 children aged 0 to 14.6% each year in North America.

To treat this health condition and reduce global burden, patients opt for various pediatric neuroblastoma treatments. This will create lucrative revenue-generation opportunities for companies.

Development of novel treatments for pediatric neuroblastoma will play a key role in fostering market development. Companies are spending large amounts on research and development activities to explore new effective treatments.

The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market will expand, especially in emerging countries, as healthcare infrastructure improves. Growing health awareness will also uplift market development through 2032.

Increasing government efforts to make pediatric neuroblastoma treatments accessible will bode well for the market.

In addition, technological innovations and medical infrastructure development are likely to propel the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market during the forecast period.

Chemotherapy is a highly opted for treatment by patients. This is due to its greater effectiveness in controlling the spread of cancer and suppressing it.

Regionally, North America, spearheaded by the United States, remains a dominant pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market. This is due to the rising prevalence of cancers among children and availability of various advanced treatments. Similarly, the growing popularity of precision medicines will create avenues for the market.

Key Takeaways:

Global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment demand will expand at 9.7% CAGR through 2033.

Based on the therapy type, demand for chemotherapy is likely to surge at 9.5% CAGR through 2033.

Immunotherapy segment will progress at 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The United States pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market is forecast to witness robust growth.

Demand for pediatric neuroblastoma treatment in Japan will increase at a healthy pace through 2032.

With rising prevalence of cancer, demand for pediatric neuroblastoma treatment across Europe will rise at a healthy pace.

Growth Drivers:

Rising cases of pediatric neuroblastoma will drive the global market forward

Surging investments in research and development for developing novel treatments will boost the market

Increasing government initiatives aimed at promoting awareness about neuroblastoma will elevate demand

Growing investments by private companies to evaluate the efficiency of chemotherapy in childhood neuroblastoma will support market expansion

Introduction of favorable reimbursement policies could open new growth prospects



Restraints:

The high cost of pediatric neuroblastoma treatment is restraining growth in the market.

Increasing awareness about the potential side effects of pediatric neuroblastoma treatment might also limit market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market is competitive and consists of several key players. Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., APEIRON Biologics AG, Baxter, United Therapeutics Corporation, MacroGenics Inc., and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are the leading players in this marketplace.

New product launches and approvals, collaboration, partnerships, and continuous funding and investment in research and development are key growth strategies adopted by companies to enhance their market share.

For instance,

In February 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration granted FTD (Fast Track Designation) to the targeted inhibitor alrisomadrine (APG-115) for the cure of neuroblastoma, a rare child disease (RPD).

the United States Food and Drug Administration granted FTD (Fast Track Designation) to the targeted inhibitor alrisomadrine (APG-115) for the cure of neuroblastoma, a rare child disease (RPD). In November 2019, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. presented a scientific update on naxitamab for the cure of osteosarcoma and neuroblastoma at an International Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP) Annual Meeting in France.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

APEIRON Biologics AG

Baxter

United Therapeutics Corporation

MacroGenics Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.



More Valuable Insights on Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market

In its up-to-date report, Fact.MR reveals the key factors pouring into the growth of the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The report provides an in-depth report of the opportunities and growth drivers estimated to increase the revenue of the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market through segmentation as follows:

Therapy Type:

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Others



Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market?

Which region will lead the growth in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market from 2023 to 2033?

Which is the therapy type driving the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market from 2023 to 2033?

Which distribution channel will generate the maximum revenue in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market?



Explore Fact. MR's Coverage in the Healthcare Domain

Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market: The global pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market size is set to reach US$ 4.0 billion by 2027. Rising incidence of chronic nasal and sinus complexities in pediatric population along with increasing health awareness will drive the global market.

Pediatric Imaging Market: As per Fact.MR, the global pediatric imaging market reached US$ 8.2 billion in 2022. Global sales of pediatric imaging systems are likely to increase at 8% CAGR through 2030. By the end of 2030, total market valuation will reach US$ 15.2 billion. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in children will drive the global pediatric imaging market.

Pediatric HIV Infection Treatment Market: Global demand for pediatric HIV infection treatments is forecast to rise at 5.9% CAGR during the projection period. This is attributable to rising cases of HIV infection among children and favorable government initiatives.

