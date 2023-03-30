MaaT Pharma Announces 2022 Annual Results and Provides a Business Overview

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,251 in the last 365 days.
MaaT Pharma MAAT, a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today reported the full-year 2022 annual results and provided a business overview.
Hervé Affagard, CEO and co-founder of MaaT Pharma states, "in 2022, we have successfully executed on key clinical and manufacturing objectives despite a difficult economic environment. With our lead asset, MaaT013, currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial in hemato-oncology, it is our ambition to make it quickly accessible to all patients fighting acute Graft-versus-Host Disease in need of a safe and effective therapeutic option. Our clinical development pipeline continues to progress with positive Phase 1b data for MaaT033 announced in 2022, the commencement of a Phase 2b trial in the first half of 2023 as well was the ongoing Early Access Program in Europe for MaaT013. With the construction of our manufacturing facility to be completed by mid-2023 and the roadmap we shared at the beginning of the year, we are excited with the progress we have made to advance our microbiome therapies that we believe could become a new pillar in treating cancer."
Key Financial Results
The key audited financial results for the 2022 full year are as follows:
Income Statement
|
In thousands of euros
|
31 December 2022
|
31 December 2021
|
|
Revenue
|
1 430
|
972
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
(339)
|
(166)
|
Gross Margin
|
1 091
|
806
|
Other Income
|
4 122
|
2 390
|
Sales and distribution costs
|
(347)
|
(217)
|
General and administrative costs
|
(4 111)
|
(2 727)
|
Research and development costs
|
(14 311)
|
(9 145)
|
Operating income (expense)
|
(13 557)
|
(8 893)
|
Financial Income
|
45
|
0
|
Financial Expense
|
(201)
|
(126)
|
Net financial income (expense)
|
(156)
|
(126)
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
(13 713)
|
(9 019)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
Net Income (loss) for the period
|
(13 713)
|
(9 019)
Prepared in accordance with international standards, IFRS.
Revenues totaled €1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which includes compensation invoiced from the Early Access Program in France and for which data was presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December 2022. The gross margin generated by the compassionate access program amounts to €1.1 million.
Operating expense amounted to €13.6 million compared with €8.9 million for 2021, an increase of €4.7 million. This increase reflects the growth of research and development costs which have risen from €9.1 million in 2021 to €14.3 million in 2022, representing an overall increase of €5.2 million and consistent with the advancement of clinical and operational activities as detailed in the 2022 key achievements' section below.
Other income of €4.1 million includes the R&D tax credit of €3.2 million, an increase of €1.2 million compared with prior year, which amounted to €2.0 million and in line with the growth of research and development activities.
General and administrative expenses amounted to €4.1 million compared with €2.7 million in 2021 reflecting the recurring costs and structuring of the Company to meet the needs of its listing on Euronext Paris regulated market and to support the different clinical and development programs.
The net loss amounts to €13.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared with €9.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Average annual employees evolved from 33 in 2021 to 43 in 2022 following the strengthening of the clinical and scientific teams, along with the R&D, technical and regulatory departments.
Cash Position
As of December 31, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents were €35.2 million, as compared to €38.4 million as of June 30, 2022, and €43.3 million as of December 31, 2021.
|
In thousands of euros
|
31 December 2022
|
31 December 2021
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(12 605 )
|
(7 929 )
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(815 )
|
(238 )
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
5 364
|
31 558
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(8 057 )
|
23 391
The net decrease in cash position of €8.1 million between December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2022, is due to the financing of operations for a total of €12.6 million, offset by cash inflows from financing of €5.4 million. Cash inflows from financing reflects new financial debt, offset by debt repayments over 2022 €1.9 million. Total financial debt (including lease liabilities) totaled €11.4 million as of December 31, 2022, of which €0.9 million relates to state-backed loans ("PGE").
Based on the development plans, corresponding cash needs and following the capital increase in February 2023, the Company believes it has sufficient cash to finance operations into the second quarter of 2024.
2022 Key achievements
Pipeline highlights
MaaT013
MaaT033
MaaT03X
Financial highlight
First half of 2023
The Company's universal registration document, which includes the annual financial report, will be available on MaaT Pharma's website: www.maatpharma.com
Upcoming financial communication*
*Indicative calendar that may be subject to change.
Upcoming investor conferences participation
Upcoming scientific conference participation
About MaaT Pharma
MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.
The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris MAAT.
