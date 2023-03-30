NM House GOP calls for federal investigation in DD waiver allegations

Santa Fe – On Wednesday, House Republican Leadership requested that the Inspector General for the US Dept. of Health and Human Services initiate an investigation into the NM Department of Health. The call for independent investigation arrives amidst reporting from the Santa Fe New Mexican and Candle Publishing detailing what the Governor calls a “horrific case of abuse.”

House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec), Republican Whip Greg Nibert (Roswell), and Republican Caucus Chair Gail Armstrong (Magdalena) wrote to HHS Inspector General Christi Grimm asking for an independent investigation into the disturbing disclosure of “at least thirteen cases of possible abuse, neglect, and exploitation of developmentally disabled individuals.”

In the letter, House Republican Leadership states, “A federally sanctioned, independent investigation conducted by your office will ensure complete transparency regarding these suspected and unacceptable incidents. Your investigation will also preclude the inevitable possibility that the New Mexico Department of Health will fail to take necessary steps to prevent such cases in the future.”

The New Mexico DOH DD waiver program is partially funded by HHS. Republican Leadership is seeking an independent investigation in order to ensure transparency and justice for the victims and their families.

The letter continues, “Unfortunately, the State of New Mexico has a rather dismal record of protecting vulnerable populations who are under the care of state agencies and who receive needed services through state administered programs. These recently discovered cases of alleged abuse, neglect and exploitation create a new round of questions and concerns.”

