Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Belgium

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, April 3-5, to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial and the tenth U.S.-EU Energy Council meeting. During the NATO Foreign Ministerial, Secretary Blinken will emphasize continued U.S. support for Ukraine and our commitment to transatlantic security and the rules-based international order. Secretary Blinken will discuss ensuring energy security while accelerating the clean energy transition during the U.S.-EU Energy Council meeting. Secretary Blinken will have bilateral meetings with European Union High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

