PHASE Scientific Americas to Attend 2023 Urgent Care Convention

PHASE Scientific Americas, a fast-growing biotechnology company and manufacturer of diagnostic testing like INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test, will be exhibiting at the 2023 Urgent Care Convention April 2-5, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV. The theme of the convention is Driving Change, and with its innovative diagnostic solutions, PHASE is doing just that.
The 2023 Urgent Care Convention is produced and presented by the Urgent Care Association and College of Urgent Care Medicine and is the premier event for Urgent Care professionals. With the event expected to host close to 1,000 attendees, the Urgent Care Convention is the most robust educational and networking event in Urgent Care. Attendees will enjoy five concurrent educational tracks of clinical, operational and hands-on sessions.
"We're thrilled to be participating in this year's Urgent Care Convention," said PHASE Chief Revenue Officer Doug Field. "We see this event as a great opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share our latest products and services, and demonstrate our commitment to helping Urgent Care providers deliver the highest quality care to their patients."
PHASE will be sharing its INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test at Booth No. 227 within the Solutions.Expo and is looking forward to the opportunity to have one-on-one discussions with attendees.
"The Urgent Care Convention is a must-attend event for anyone in Urgent Care who is looking to grow and connect with those they may not have the opportunity to connect with any other time of year," said Doug. "We look forward to meeting with all attendees, sharing our insights and showing how we’re contributing to this industry and Driving Change.”
For more information about PHASE and their INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test click here.
About PHASE Scientific Americas www.phasescientificamericas.com
PHASE Scientific is a fast growing biotechnology company dedicated to inspiring a new state of health. We are committed to providing patients and healthcare providers with innovative diagnostic and data tools that will assist them in understanding their health and making better health decisions. The company has its offices in Garden Grove, California and Atlanta, Georgia.
About the INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test www.indicaidusa.com
The INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test is authorized for non-prescription home use. INDICAID is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. To learn more, visit our INDICAID product page(s).
About the Urgent Care Association
The Urgent Care Association (UCA) is the trade association for Urgent Care, with a membership of more than 4,000 Urgent Care centers representing clinical and business professionals from the United States and abroad. For more information about UCA, visit https://urgentcareassociation.org/
