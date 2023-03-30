Opal Group's Real Estate Investment Summit & Opal Exchange 2023

Opal Group logo Real Estate Investment Summit logo Opal Exchange logo

Unlocking lucrative Real Estate Investing Opportunities.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opal Group is pleased to announce the return of its annual Real Estate Investment Summit, March 26-29, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach. This summit brought together real estate professionals from across the country to discuss current trends and their implications for the industry.

The ongoing pandemic has profoundly impacted the U.S. and the Global economy, and these changes have directly affected real estate investment. There has been a marked increase in demand for homes, an ongoing debate between office versus remote work, and a need to increase industrial capacity due to the growth of e-commerce. These developments have created unique opportunities and challenges for real estate investors and managers.

At this summit, attendees learned about navigating today’s complex market environment and best practices for doing due diligence, raising capital, operating according to a business plan in multiple market cycles, and selling assets or distributing revenue. Additionally, speakers provided insight into how to build relationships with stakeholders who are critical to success in this industry.

Opal Group’s Real Estate Investment Summit was committed to providing its audience members access to top-tier speakers and panels covering cutting-edge topics while allowing them ample time for networking during breaks throughout each conference day. The agenda included dedicated sessions aimed at engaging dialogue between attendees and plenty of time allotted for building relationships essential when investing in real estate assets.

Today’s real estate market offers plenty of opportunities but demands due diligence. In-depth discussions were had at the various enlightening panels on matters ranging from incorporating DEI into investment processes and portfolios to determining where investors should look in this industry. These meaningful roundtable conversations and many more provided valuable insight into some of the hottest topics in real estate investing circles.

Keynote presentations also took center stage with thrilling chats like the one entitled, Heavyweight Champions in Boxing, Medicine, and MMA Unite to Deliver an Impact Punch for Education of the Future, where like Mike Tyson, Former Heavyweight Champion of the World, Investor, Actor, Tyson Transformational Technologies Academy, AZ, and Dr. Mehmet Öz, 9X Emmy Award, co-founder of Sharecare.com, 8X NY Times Best Selling Author, Professor Emeritus of NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center, among other top-tier athletes and celebrities, exchanged their experiences, knowledge, and initiatives for supporting education for young people.

The networking opportunities available to attendees at the event were tremendous. Both industry veterans and lesser-known professionals could connect, exchange best practices, and develop valuable connections. While discussing projects and challenges with peers, participants broadened their perspectives, ensuring they walked away with a greater understanding of their work and those around them. Beyond forming new relationships, many also had conversations that helped guide future decision-making in their respective fields, taking away invaluable insights shared between all attendees.

This magnificent stage also settled the perfect forum for Opal Exchange to be celebrated; With Opal Exchange, attendees benefit from an extensive array of networking opportunities, including pre-arranged one-on-one meetings, breakfast receptions, lunch receptions, and cocktail receptions. With an emphasis on transparent and effective one-on-one sessions, delegates had the opportunity to make meaningful connections that can lead to lasting relationships.

Opal Exchange is an unparalleled experience for all participants looking for a unique way to build their professional network. Its focus on transparency and effectiveness provided the perfect platform for managers and qualified investors to make meaningful connections with like-minded individuals worldwide.

