2023 Trout Stocking Trucks Ready To Roll To North Georgia Waterways

The last week of March hitting the calendar means trout stocking trucks hitting the road headed to your favorite North Georgia waterways. Trout fishing opportunities will be abundant as the Georgia Trout Program returns to stocking over one million trout in 2023.

Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Wildlife Resource Division (WRD) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), anglers can look forward to another great year of trout fishing.

“The trout stocking program has not seen this many fish hitting the water in over three years,” explained Georgia WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator, John Lee Thomson. “If you have enjoyed trout fishing in Georgia before, this year is sure to be a treat. And, if you have never trout fished in Georgia, this is your year to give that great opportunity a try.”

Popular waterbodies that receive regular trout stockings include Rock Creek in Fannin County and Dicks Creek in Lumpkin County on the Chestatee Wildlife Management Area. Additionally, Holly Creek in Murray County, Johns Creek in Floyd County and the Tallulah River in Rabun County are all great trout streams to visit.

The daily limit is eight trout on general regulation trout waters. Anglers are reminded to respect private property rights along streams flowing through private lands, and to obtain permission before fishing on private property.

Get info online! Information on trout fishing and stocking is readily available online. You can even sign up for a weekly trout stocking email at GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.

If you need more fresh statewide fishing news, check out our blog report every Friday at GeorgiaWildlife.blog/category/fishing.

How To Support Trout Management in Georgia

Georgia anglers can support fisheries conservation and trout management several ways:

Buy a Fishing License : Did you know that your license purchase allows the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more? Purchase a Georgia license online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

: Did you know that your license purchase allows the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more? Purchase a Georgia license online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com. Buy a License Plate: Purchasing a Trout License Plate supports Georgia’s trout conservation and management programs. These efforts positively impact trout production, stocking and stream restoration throughout north Georgia. More info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout or call (770) 535-5498.