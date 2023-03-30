New Resonate AI-Powered Insurance Data Solution Offers Greater Insight into Customer Preferences for More Efficient, Effective Acquisition, Upselling and Retention

There were 2,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,230 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate, the leading provider of AI-powered consumer data and intelligence, has launched the Resonate Insurance solution, featuring hundreds of insurance-specific data attributes including demographics, psychographics, behaviors, sentiment, intent and values of today’s insurance customers. This industry-specific data set, combined with thousands of additional Resonate attributes, enables insurance companies to enrich their existing data to obtain a holistic ‘human’ understanding of their customers and prospects to more efficiently and effectively drive growth and revenue. The Resonate Insurance data is scaled to 230 million consumer profiles and 1 billion devices, providing the freshest, most comprehensive data set for improved analytics, modeling and targeting performance.
“Today’s auto, property, and life insurance providers don’t have the first-party data required to fully understand their customers or prospects, which inhibits revenue growth,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “Resonate provides insurers with rich, continuously updated, privacy-safe data sets that expands insurers’ existing customer and prospect profiles. In the insurers’ ecosystems or in our Resonate Ignite platform, this unparalleled data set, powered by cutting-edge AI, helps insurers precisely predict consumer behavior and drives more effective data-driven marketing at all stages of the customer lifecycle, generating revenue.”
Insurers’ marketing effectiveness is impeded by limited first-party and low-quality third-party data, which makes it difficult to create personalized marketing experiences with customers and prospects.
With Resonate Insurance, marketers gain access to:
In addition, marketers can use Resonate Insurance to enhance their acquisition, retention, and upsell/cross-sell initiatives to:
About Resonate
Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is a pioneer in AI-driven data and intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer data for insights, analysis, and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 14,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 230 million U.S. individuals. Resonate data is delivered through data append, the easy-to-use Resonate Ignite platform or through the highly rated Resonate Managed Media Services. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics, and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, or causes.
