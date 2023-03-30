Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Worth USD 605.80 billion by 2030 at 4.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information By Flavor (Cola, Lemon, Lime, and Orange), By Packaging Type (Bottles and Cans), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest of the World) - Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Information by Flavor Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Carbonated Soft Drinks Market could thrive at a rate of 4.30% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will reach around USD 605.80 billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Carbonated soft drinks are fizzy, non-alcoholic beverages made with fresh water, glucose, artificial sweeteners, caffeine, concentrated fruit juice, antioxidants, and coloring agents. Carbonated soft drinks are sour, fizzy, and non-alcoholic drinks. Some well-known carbonated soft drink examples include Coca-Cola, Sprite, Mountain Dew, Appy fizz, Red Bull energy drink, and Thums Up. The increase in organized food service facilities and the increased demand for sugar-free carbonated beverages are driving market growth.

Health authorities pose a significant threat to the industry for carbonated soft drinks. Escalating health concerns are constraining. Drinks with health advantages are displacing carbonated soft drinks in popularity. Other than this, the escalating inclination towards functional carbonated soft drinks will further stimulate the industry’s growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 605.80 billion CAGR 4.3% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Flavor Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising demand for sugar-free carbonated beverages growing organized food retail services

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the industry include

Kevita

Inc. (Canada)

Kombucha Wonder Drink (U.S.)

Gt’s Kombucha (U.S.)

Nesalla Kombucha (U.S.)

Reed’s Inc (U.S.)

Buchi Kombucha (U.S.)

Kosmic Kombucha (U.S.)

Live Soda Kombucha (U.S.)

Makana Beverages Inc. (U.S.)

February 2022

PepsiCo Inc. unveiled Nitro Pepsi, a unique cola with nitrogen added. Compared to the conventional soft drink, the new cola variant was developed with a softer composition. The company developed it utilizing technology similar to that used to make beverages like beer and coffee to produce the required foam and froth. The two flavors of Nitro Pepsi are Vanilla Draft Cola and Draft Cola.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The Carbonated soft drinks industry can anticipate a significant expansion in the coming years. Due to some potential benefits, the global market for carbonated soft drinks is anticipated to expand quickly throughout the forecast period. Marketers have been forced to produce low-calorie or zero-calorie sweet drinks, like diet colas, in response to the increased demand for low-calorie, low-carb, and refined-sugar beverages. Fitness fans and nutritionists place a high value on zero-calorie carbonated soft drinks. The rise of the global market has been attributed to increased health and fitness efforts, rising demand for sports and energy drinks, and an expanding fitness and health industry.

Market Restraints:

Carbonated Soft Drinks Market contrarily, the high sugar content of carbonated drinks can cause diabetes, obesity, and a calcium deficiency. This factor may limit the global carbonated beverage market’s expansion. But, launching a new range of carbonated drinks with reduced sugar could result in considerable profits for rival brands.

Furthermore, how the product is packaged could influence the low awareness level of carbonated soft drinks among people and market expansion. The industry is anticipated to encounter significant challenges due to strict regulations against the use and disposal of plastic, which can affect the worldwide market.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19’s impact has given way to numerous repercussions for people worldwide. The food and beverage industry saw significant revenue declines due to COVID-19’s global effects. The closure of supermarkets and department stores during the lockdown had a significant impacted the carbonated soft drinks in terms of sales and revenue.

Around the world, most of the food and beverage sectors’ manufacturing facilities are shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The primary cause of the soft drink market’s declining sales is channel disruption. Because people will favor more organic and natural beverages for their health benefits and improved immune systems, the Post-COVID will harm the carbonated soft drinks markets.

Market Segmentation

By Flavor Type

The flavor types in the market include Cola, Lemon, Lime, orange and, others.

By Packaging Type

Bottles and Cans have been listed as the top industry packaging type in the study.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Online are the major distribution channels worldwide.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the greatest market share in revenue and growth due to the increase in the region’s youth population and rising demand for carbonated beverages. Also, to meet new difficulties, businesses are coming up with new ideas and manufacturing products while considering the concerns about consumers’ health and wellness.

Europe’s market for carbonated soft drinks held the second-largest market share. This is primarily due to established businesses in important nations like Germany and the UK, among others, using more creative marketing techniques to promote their products and strengthen their brands.

Asia-Pacific’s carbonated soft drink is anticipated to expand CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This is brought on by rising per capita disposable income, the expansion of middle-income groups in emerging economies like India, and rising foreign brand investment in important regional economies. Which should foster the expansion rate of the carbonated soft drinks market in the upcoming years.

