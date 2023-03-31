Stan Rutstein celebrates 21st year anniversary as a leader in commercial real estate

Stan Rutstein is grateful for the opportunity to help you purchase, sell and/or lease your commercial property.

BRADENTON, FL, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey began twenty one years ago in 2002. Stan Rutstein had a forty year career in retailing and realized that industry was undergoing massive change.

Stan's training was finding the right product for the customers need and customer service with strong marketing. That’s where the story began!

How does one take their strengths and apply them to another avenue that there is a good fit. Commercial Real Estate combined the strengths that Stan had and he was able to apply to these elements and make a contribution. Who would have ever thought 21 years ago, that this Florida market would begin to enjoy its evolution from a small market to become a very desirable location for people to relocate and businesses to find their next headquarters. A market that’s business friendly, a lifestyle very conducive to great weather and filled with opportunity.

Therefore Stan began his goal to establish himself as a Commercial Realtor to serve the needs of the Community with in-depth marketing, quality service using the highest ethics, respecting his clients and their varied needs and sincerely helping them solve their goals in many categories. As this market has evolved, Stan has too, and has had to change directions to serve the needs of the moment. Retail, medical, banks, offices, land, hospitality, multi-family development , residential sub-divisions land etc. service, detail, follow thru, support, adding professional recommendations, helping move the process along and finally executing to the end goal of the customer realizing their successful closing or signing of a lease. Watching the many elements of development through every step of the way and then finally success and closing on the parcel. Always recognizing the mission is the customer and walking lockstep to complete the project.

"This is our process!!!" says Stan. His in-house team of administration, marketing and executing makes the journey a successful program for all his clients. Stan believes that none of this would have been accomplished without everyone’s support...As his journey continues, he plans many more years of working together as a team accomplishing and satisfying his current and new clients.

And clearly Stan's "process" is working! He was recently named in the top 3 Re/Max Commercial Agents in the state of Florida, #13 in the U.S.A, and #41 in the world!

"We are steadfast in being professional, and with highest degree of standards...Now let the journey continue. Thank you for your total support. Let's Talk!" - Stan Rutstein