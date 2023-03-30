SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TA, SUMO, NUVA, TCRR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA)’s sale to BP p.l.c. for $86.00 per share in cash. If you are a TravelCenters shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO)’s sale to affiliates of Francisco Partners for $12.05 per share in cash. If you are a Sumo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA)’s sale to Globus Medical, Inc. for 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock for each share of NuVasive common stock. If you are a NuVasive shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR)’s sale to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc for 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS for each TCR² share is fair to TCR² shareholders. Following the closing of the transaction, TCR² stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. If you are a TCR² shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

