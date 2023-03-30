Christine Bremer Muggli of Bremer & Trollop Law Offices Appointed to Bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission

Bremer and Trollop Law Offices is dedicated to providing - representation for injured individuals to ensure they receive fair compensation.
WAUSAU, WI, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bremer & Trollop Law Offices is pleased to announce that Christine Bremer Muggli has been appointed to the Bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission by US Senator Tammy Baldwin. This commission is dedicated to recommending nominees for the vacancies for US attorneys and federal judgeships.
Senator Baldwin appointed Christine Bremer Muggli along with retired federal Judge Charles Clavert and Madison attorney Jeffrey Mandell. Together, they will review the applications for these positions along with 3 appointees of Senator Ron Johnson. Federal judgeship applications will arrive between April 1 and May 1, while the US attorney applications are due during May.
Commission members are chosen to assist the United States Senators from Wisconsin fulfilling their constitutional and statutory obligation to provide advice and consent to the President in appointing federal judges and U.S. Attorneys. The Commissioners are appointed to help protect and preserve the independence and integrity of the judicial branch of government and help ensure the fair and equal administration and enforcement of justice under the laws of the United States.
. Attorney Bremer Muggli is honored bythis appointment ofSenator Baldwin.
About Bremer & Trollop Law Offices: Bremer and Trollop Law Offices is dedicated to providing - representation for injured individuals to ensure they receive fair compensation. Their experienced team works with clients to help them prove and win their cases, whether as a settlement or in court. They have been recognized by numerous organizations for their work on behalf of victims of negligence..
