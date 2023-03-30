Chiplets Market Is Encouraged to Reach USD 20.5 Bn by 2033 || CAGR of 22.3%
The global chiplets market is expected to grow from USD 2.7 Bn in 2023 to USD 20.5 Bn by 2033, at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Chiplets are small, modular components that are integrated to form a larger system. They can be used to create complex systems such as processors, GPUs, and AI accelerators. The chiplets market is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance computing and the need for reducing the cost of design and manufacturing. The demand for chiplets is driven by the need for reducing the cost of design and manufacturing, increasing demand for high-performance computing, and the growing demand for consumer electronics.
Largest and Fastest Growing Region:
The largest market for chiplets is North America, owing to the presence of major players in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and the growth of the semiconductor industry in the region.
Top Key Trends:
Increasing adoption of AI and machine learning
Growing demand for high-performance computing
Emergence of 5G technology
Increasing demand for consumer electronics
Top Impacting Factors:
Cost-effectiveness
Customizability
Flexibility
Scalability
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
Reduced cost of design and manufacturing
Improved performance
Increased flexibility and scalability
Customizability
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
Increasing demand for high-performance computing
Need for reducing the cost of design and manufacturing
Growing demand for consumer electronics
The emergence of 5G technology
Restraints:
Complexity of integration
Lack of standardization
Intellectual property issues
Technical challenges
Opportunities:
Growing demand for edge computing
Increasing adoption of AI and machine learning
Rising demand for cloud computing
Emergence of IoT technology
Challenges:
Complexity of integration
Lack of standardization
Intellectual property issues
Technical challenges
Key Market Segments:
Based on Application
Microprocessors (MPUs)
System-On-Chip (SOC) Device
Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)
Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs)
Based on End-Use Industry
Automotive Electronics
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Automation
Healthcare
Military,
IT and Telecommunication
Other End-Use Industries
Key Market Players:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.,
Achronix Semiconductor Corporation,
Netronome,
NHanced Semiconductors,
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited,
Xilinx, among others.
Recent Developments:
In October 2020, Intel announced its first chiplet-based processor, the Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, which uses a combination of chiplets and an interconnect technology called EMIB (Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge).
In December 2020, TSMC announced its CoWoS (Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate) technology, which enables the integration of multiple chiplets on a single package.
