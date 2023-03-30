Insoluble Dietary Fibres Market Expected to Expand at a Growing CAGR of 9.2% through 2031

Insoluble Dietary Fibres Market Key Trends in terms of Size USD 2.9 Bn in 2023 To Reach Around USD 5.87 Bn by 2031, at a Growing CAGR of 9.2%

Insoluble dietary fibers are dietary fibers found in plant-based foods that cannot be dissolved by water and pass through the digestive system largely undigested. Studies have suggested that insoluble dietary fibers market have numerous health benefits, including improving digestive health, preventing constipation, and decreasing the risk of certain diseases.

The primary factors responsible for increasing consumption of insoluble dietary fibers Market are:

Health Benefits: Studies have demonstrated the health advantages of insoluble dietary fibers, including encouraging regular bowel movements, preventing constipation and decreasing the risk of colon cancer.

Weight management: Insoluble dietary fibers may help promote feelings of fullness, reduce overall food intake and aid in weight management.

Improved Glycemic Control: Insoluble dietary fibers have been known to help regulate blood sugar levels and provide improved glycemic control, which is especially beneficial for individuals living with diabetes.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Fibrisol Service Limited

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

Rettenmaier & Söhne Gmbh & Co.

Roquette Frères

Shanghai Nuoshen Food Trading Co., Ltd.

Südzucker Ag, Sunopta Inc.

This report is categorized by product, shows the production, revenue and market share for each type of product. Based on the assumption that end-users are the ones who will be affected by the future. It includes information about the status and outlook of major applications/end users, as well as sales, market share, and rate of growth.

Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Cellulose

Hemicellulose

Chitin & chitosan

Lignin

Fiber/bran

Resistant starch

Others (include, Husk and Grasses)

Segmentation by source:

Cereals & grains

Legumes

Fruits & vegetable

Others (include, Nuts and Seeds)

Segmentation by application:

Functional food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

Pet food

This international Insoluble Dietary Fibres Market report offers an entire summary of the market, covering the various aspects of product definitions along with side its vendors. The competitive landscape of various industries is measured on the premise of regions and revenue. to get better views of the global market, relevant chart and graphs are included within the report. There are different factors behind the growth of industries. This study categorizes the world Insoluble Dietary Fibres breakdown knowledge by manufacturers, region, type, and application, additionally analyzes the market standing, market share, rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels.

The primary obstacles to increasing insoluble dietary fiber Market consumption are:

Taste and Texture: Insoluble dietary fibers Market may have a gritty texture and slightly bitter taste that may not be appealing to some consumers.

Digestive Discomfort: Consuming large amounts of insoluble dietary fibers Market may cause digestive discomfort such as bloating and gas.

Lack of Awareness: Many consumers may not be aware of the health advantages associated with insoluble dietary fibers or how to incorporate them into their diets.

Recent Developments in Insoluble Dietary Fibers



New Sources: Manufacturers are exploring new sources of insoluble dietary fibers, such as seaweed and other marine plants, to expand the selection available.

Ingredient Innovation: Researchers are exploring new technologies to create insoluble dietary fiber ingredients with improved texture and flavor.

Personalized Nutrition: With the rise of personalized nutrition, insoluble dietary fibers are being tailored to individual health needs, such as lowering cholesterol or improving gut health.

