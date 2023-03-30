LOUIS ADANDE AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Louis Adande of Paris, France.
Louis is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Saoti Finance, a financial advisory boutique that focuses on enabling the growth of African companies and raising the risk management and governance practices of African banks. He has more than 30 years of experience in corporate banking, beginning his career with Citigroup as a Corporate Banker serving Central and West African markets through structuring and negotiating debt transactions for corporate, institutional, and sovereign clients on African as well as international markets. Louis earned his MBA from HEC Paris, his B.A. in Economics and Finance from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques (Science Po) in Paris, and his Master Certificate in Project Management from the George Washington University in Washington, DC.
"As the DCRO Institute continues to expand its work in developing markets across the African continent, we are deeply pleased to see someone like Louis, who is committed to best practice risk governance, graduate from our programs," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I found the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance® program to be an extremely valuable journey,” said Louis Adande. “This will be true for any director, risk management specialist, or corporate leader as the course helps reframe risk issues, beyond their immediate technical aspects (credit, market, operational risks, etc.), within the broader framework of how corporate value is created and preserved,” he continued. “This helps board members and leaders make better decisions where risk is seen as both as a downside to control and more importantly an upside to target.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – Learning to embrace risk.℠ The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation and the Certificate in Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
